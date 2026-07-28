Hite Jinro said it will participate as a special sponsor of the 2026 Jeonju Gamaek Festival, to be held at the Jeonbuk National University sports complex from Aug. 6 to 8.

Now in its 12th year, the festival is themed around "gamaek" culture — the tradition of drinking bottled beer at small neighborhood stores — and offers visitors a chance to taste medium-sized bottles brewed the same day at Hite Jinro's Jeonju factory. Ten local gamaek establishments and 10 general bars will also take part.

This year marks the first time the festival has been held at Jeonbuk National University. Seating capacity has been expanded from 5,000 to 7,000.

This year's program includes sales of same-day brewed Terra, tastings of the new Terra Sparkling and sales of Terra Zero. For the first time, a separate takeout booth will be set up outside the main venue. Entertainment events include a fireworks show, a gamaek concert and a gamaek flash mob.

Meanwhile, Hite Jinro and the Jeonbuk National University merchants' association will designate about 60 nearby cafes and restaurants as official partner stores. Festival-goers who visit these partner stores will be eligible for discounts.