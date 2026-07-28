Myeong Seong-min has taken office as the 30th chief of the Yeosu Coast Guard.

Myeong graduated from Korea Maritime and Ocean University in Busan and joined the Korea Coast Guard in 2005. He has held a range of key posts, including planning and operations section chief at the Jeju Coast Guard, security section chief at the Jeju Regional Coast Guard, chief of staff at Korea Coast Guard headquarters, performance management section chief, innovation and administrative law officer, and foreign affairs and intelligence division chief at the South Sea Regional Coast Guard.

In his inaugural address, Myeong urged his officers to stay true to the organization's core mission. "I hope the Yeosu Coast Guard will be one that stays true to the basics and abides by its principles," he said.