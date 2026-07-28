Broadcaster Park Ji-yun, who drew attention after losing 8 kilograms, has shared a glimpse of her morning running routine. Her approach — maintaining regular aerobic exercise rather than severely restricting her diet after the weight loss — has sparked fresh interest in how running can help with weight management and overall health.

Park recently posted on SNS that she had gone for an early morning run along the Han River, then freshened up with a shower before enjoying naengmyeon and gelato and heading to a clothing meeting where she was also treated to coffee.

Photos she shared showed her running along the Han River. Despite eating naengmyeon and gelato after her workout, she has consistently maintained her slimmer figure, drawing wide attention.

Running is widely regarded as one of the most effective forms of aerobic exercise. Done consistently, it burns calories to aid weight loss while also building cardiovascular endurance and strengthening the lower body.

For those who have already lost weight, keeping up a regular running habit helps sustain energy expenditure and can reduce the risk of rebound weight gain. Improved insulin sensitivity from exercise also supports blood sugar regulation, and running has been linked to stress relief and better sleep quality.

Running on an empty stomach in the morning — sometimes called fasted running — can increase the proportion of fat used as an energy source, since carbohydrate stores are relatively low at that point. However, experts advise keeping fasted runs to within 30 to 40 minutes at a moderate intensity of roughly 60 to 70 percent of maximum heart rate.

After a workout, consuming protein along with a moderate amount of carbohydrates within an hour aids muscle recovery and reduces fatigue. Anyone who experiences dizziness, severe tiredness or signs of low blood sugar during a fasted run should stop immediately and replenish fluids and food.

Running every day without variation can also place cumulative stress on the knees and ankles, so experts recommend alternating with lower-impact activities such as walking, cycling or swimming. Thorough stretching before and after exercise, along with gradually increasing duration and intensity, can further reduce the risk of injury.

Experts emphasize that the real key to successful weight management lies not in rapid short-term loss but in sustaining results afterward. Building an exercise habit one can maintain consistently — combined with a balanced diet — is more effective than extreme caloric restriction for preserving weight, cardiovascular health and metabolic health over the long term.