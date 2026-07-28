Apple has reclaimed the title of the world's most valuable company by market capitalization from Nvidia, 15 months after ceding the top spot in April last year.

Apple shares listed on NASDAQ closed at $336.91 on Monday (local time), up about 1% from the previous day. The company's market capitalization climbed to $4.95 trillion (7,260 trillion won).

Nvidia, the AI chipmaker that had held the top market capitalization ranking since June last year, saw its shares fall about 5% on the same day, closing at $196.51. Its market capitalization stood at $4.76 trillion, falling short of Apple's.

Apple had briefly overtaken Nvidia intraday on July 17, but the rankings reversed by the close of trading that day, leaving Nvidia in first place. This time, Apple secured the No. 1 position on a closing-price basis.