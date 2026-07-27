A middle school student rescued in cardiac arrest after falling into a valley pool at Daegu's Biseulsan has died following hospital treatment.

Police and fire authorities said Monday that a report came in at around 1:46 p.m. Thursday that a 15-year-old middle school student had fallen into the water at Sangseong Falls in Yuga-eup, Dalseong-gun, Daegu.

The student had been swimming in the valley with friends when he fell into a pool roughly 1.5 to 2 meters deep beneath the falls, investigators determined.

Rescue crews pulled the unconscious boy from the water and rushed him to a hospital, but he died the following day despite treatment.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident by questioning friends who were present and other witnesses.

Meanwhile, the accident has prompted Daegu city to tighten safety management at valley swimming spots. The city plans to conduct a comprehensive survey of valleys with water depths of 1.2 meters or more and other high-risk swimming areas, and to deploy additional safety personnel at locations deemed most prone to accidents.