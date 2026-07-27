Gwangjin-gu will select 103 scholarship recipients for 2026 as part of its efforts to nurture future talent, the district announced.

This year, the number of recipients has been expanded from 70 last year to 103. The total support package amounts to around 300 million won ($216,000), with per-student grants kept at the same level as last year while extending the opportunity to more students.

The 103 recipients comprise 30 special-talent scholarship students and 73 general scholarship students, including 62 elementary, middle and high school students and 41 university students.

The program is divided into two categories. General scholarships target financially struggling high school and university students who meet a minimum academic standard. Special-talent scholarships are open to elementary, middle and high school students with exceptional ability in the arts or sports who have placed in a cultural, artistic or athletic competition at the city, county or district level or above between 2024 and 2026.

Applicants must have maintained continuous resident registration in Gwangjin-gu for at least one year. Students who received a Gwangjin-gu scholarship last year, or who are receiving scholarship funding this year from the district, another local government or a private organization, are not eligible.

Applications must be submitted in person at the relevant community service center with the required documents by Friday. Submitted applications will undergo an eligibility review and deliberation before final selections are made, with results to be notified individually in September. Further details are available on the Gwangjin-gu website or through the Education Support Division.

"I hope these scholarships serve as a solid stepping stone that encourages students' dreams and ambitions," District Mayor Kim Gyeong-ho said. "We will continue to do our utmost to nurture talent and support education so that more students can focus on their studies and prepare for the future without financial burden."