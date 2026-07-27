Seoul's Nowon-gu joined a rice donation ceremony hosted by Hakdoam Temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism at the district mayor's office Monday afternoon.

The ceremony was organized to promote a culture of sharing and support for vulnerable residents. Hakdoam Temple donated 200 bags of rice — 10 kilograms each — to the district, and the rice will be distributed to residents in need through neighborhood community centers and local social welfare centers.

Hakdoam, a Jogye Order temple on the slopes of Bulamsan, has long been engaged in community outreach. Through its annual "Warm Winter" project, the temple has consistently donated cash and rice, contributing 13 million won ($8,870) and 3,500 kilograms of rice over the past three years. As a support temple for the Hagyejeong Comprehensive Social Welfare Center, it also works alongside its volunteer corps to provide services and sponsorship for low-income residents.

District Mayor Seo Jun-o and Hakdoam's head monk Hyeonmu attended the ceremony, holding a tea gathering to exchange views on fostering a stronger culture of community sharing. The event concluded with a commemorative photo session reaffirming their commitment to helping neighbors in need.

"I am deeply grateful to Hakdoam for its warm and consistent generosity toward those in need every year," Seo said. "We will make sure the donated rice reaches residents who need it most, and we will continue to pursue thoughtful welfare administration so that a culture of public-private sharing can grow even further."