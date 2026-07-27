Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the first-instance sentencing hearing in his Public Official Election Act violation case at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on Monday. [Yonhap]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the first-instance sentencing hearing in his Public Official Election Act violation case at Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on Monday. [Yonhap]

Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team filed an appeal Monday, the same day a court handed down its first-instance verdict in his Public Official Election Act case, citing misapplication of law and an unjust sentence.


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