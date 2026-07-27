Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team filed an appeal Monday, the same day a court handed down its first-instance verdict in his Public Official Election Act case, citing misapplication of law and an unjust sentence.
betterj@heraldcorp.com
by Na Eun-jung
Published : July 27, 2026 - 18:03:41
Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team filed an appeal Monday, the same day a court handed down its first-instance verdict in his Public Official Election Act case, citing misapplication of law and an unjust sentence.
This content was produced with the assistance of AI translation services.
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