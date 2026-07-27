The sister-in-law of comedian-turned-broadcaster Park Su-hong has filed a Supreme Court appeal after an appellate court upheld a 12 million won ($8,180) fine against her on charges of spreading false information about Park.

Her legal representatives submitted the appeal to the Seoul Western District Court on Monday, according to legal sources.

The woman, identified only by her surname Lee, 54, was indicted on charges of spreading false information in a group KakaoTalk chat with the intent to defame Park and his wife, including claims that Park had been living with a woman during his broadcasting career.

In the first trial last December, the court found that Lee had spread false information with the intent to defame Park and sentenced her to a 12 million won fine, citing the poor nature of the offense.

At the appellate sentencing hearing on Thursday, the first criminal division of the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Judge Ban Jeong-woo, upheld the lower court ruling. The court said Lee had sent a message implying she had personally witnessed Park with a woman at his residence, even though she had never seen him with a woman there or observed anyone entering or leaving his home. "This constitutes the stating of false facts," the court said.

At the final hearing before the appellate ruling, prosecutors asked the court to dismiss Lee's appeal and impose the same 10-month prison sentence sought at the original trial.

Lee's side maintained that the charges had not been proven and sought an acquittal. Her defense attorney said there had been sufficient reason to believe Park was living with a woman, as women's belongings had been spotted at his home on multiple occasions. "These were not statements fabricated with the knowledge that they were false, and therefore the charge of defamation through false statements cannot stand," the attorney said.

The defense also argued that Lee's remarks were intended as a rebuttal to Park's decision to air a family property dispute through the media. "There was no intent to defame, and she should be acquitted," the attorney said.

In her final statement, Lee apologized to Park and his wife, Kim Da-ye, saying the messages had been part of a private conversation with acquaintances. "I deeply reflect on my reckless behavior and pledge to ensure nothing like this ever happens again," she said, appealing for leniency.