Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of the United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea, honored the sacrifices of veterans from 22 nations serving under the UNC on the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

Brunson posted Monday on his X account that "while not a peace treaty, the armistice agreement has provided a framework that has contributed to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula for the past 73 years."

He then said he honors "the 22 nations of the United Nations Command who sacrificed together to defend freedom and the security of the Republic of Korea."

Brunson called veterans "the living bridge between yesterday's battlefields and the peace we defend on Monday," paying tribute to their sacrifice and service.

"Their legacy reminds us that maintaining the armistice requires unwavering commitment, steadfast vigilance and credible readiness," he said. "There is no substitute for preparedness."

The Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, and was halted by the signing of the armistice agreement on July 27, 1953. The framework established at that time — including the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) extending 2 kilometers on either side of the MDL — remains in place to this day.

South Korea designates Monday as "UN Forces Participation Day," a statutory commemoration honoring the contributions of the 22 UN member nations that fought in the Korean War. North Korea, by contrast, marks the same date as "Victory Day," a national holiday celebrating what it calls its triumph over the United States.