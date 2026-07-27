Police have launched an investigation after a newborn died at an obstetrics clinic in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province.

The infant was born Friday afternoon at a clinic in Buk-gu and died shortly after, according to Yonhap.

The newborn was transferred to a nearby university hospital in cardiac arrest but could not be revived.

The family of the mother, a woman in her 30s identified only by her surname A, filed a complaint with police alleging that the hospital's negligent response caused the death and calling for a full investigation.

Police have requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service and transferred the case to the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.