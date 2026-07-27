Police have launched an investigation after a newborn died at an obstetrics clinic in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province.
The infant was born Friday afternoon at a clinic in Buk-gu and died shortly after, according to Yonhap.
The newborn was transferred to a nearby university hospital in cardiac arrest but could not be revived.
The family of the mother, a woman in her 30s identified only by her surname A, filed a complaint with police alleging that the hospital's negligent response caused the death and calling for a full investigation.
Police have requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service and transferred the case to the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.
husn7@heraldcorp.com