Baskin-Robbins announced Monday it is pushing into the summer dessert market with a broad lineup of seasonal menus spanning ice cream, beverages and shaved ice.

The chain has introduced tropical-themed seasonal flavors including "Hula Hula Coconut," "Tropical Colada" and "Blue Surfer Beach."

The company has also expanded its beverage and shaved ice offerings. New additions include "Vita Frosty," a slush drink containing vitamin C, along with Blast drinks in a variety of flavors — mango popping, tropical tea and watermelon. The "Wagwak Bingsu" shaved ice is available in both regular and cup formats, and "Sugarcane Bingsu" has been introduced as an exclusive item at company-operated stores.

Baskin-Robbins is continuing its "Flavor of the Month" product strategy. In July, the chain launched "Chopper's Cotton Candy Crunch" and "Gum-Gum Blueberry Macaron" in collaboration with the animated series "One Piece." In August, it plans to roll out a marketing campaign centered on raspberry flavors featuring a new brand model. In October, standout flavors chosen through a consumer participation campaign called the "Graeat Taste Contest" will be released as official products.

Sales of "Flavor of the Month" products in the first half of the year rose 44 percent compared with the same period last year, driven by trend-driven flavors such as "Mom from Dubai Is an Alien" and popular IP collaborations with Pokémon and Toy Story.

"We will continue to bring new excitement through trend-driven new products and diverse collaborations," a Baskin-Robbins official said.