The Cheorwon Boys and Girls Choir will take the world stage Tuesday when it competes in the children's division (A1) of the 2026 Taipei International Choral Competition (TICC) in Taipei, Taiwan.

Led by director Chu Jeung-ja, the choir has established itself as a standard-bearer of Korean youth choral music, drawing comparisons to storied ensembles such as the Vienna Boys' Choir and the Munich Boys' and Girls' Choir.

The ensemble demonstrated its caliber at the World Youth Choral Festival and Competition held on Jeju Island in July 2024, sweeping six awards including the Grand Prix and Best Conductor honors.

The choir has also served as a cultural ambassador for Cheorwon-gun, bringing international attention to the county. Officials expect the Taipei competition to offer another opportunity to raise the county's profile on the global stage.

The Taipei International Choral Competition, held annually since 2018, brings together more than 100 choirs from around the world to compete across nine categories, with the aim of promoting cultural exchange and advancing the art of choral music.

"We hope the Cheorwon Boys and Girls Choir will achieve great results on the world stage, drawing on the talent and passion they have built over the years," a Cheorwon-gun official said. "We also hope this participation will help elevate the standing of local arts and culture, as well as youth choral music in Korea as a whole."