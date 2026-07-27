Gamsung said Monday in a regulatory filing that CEO Kim Ho-sun has acquired additional shares in the company to enhance shareholder value and reinforce management accountability. The latest purchase totaled 600 million won ($409,000), covering 158,000 shares bought on the open market.

The purchase marks Kim's fourth open-market share acquisition this year. He previously bought 250,000 shares for about 1.3 billion won in January, 50,000 shares for about 250 million won in May, and 253,000 shares for about 1 billion won earlier this month. Combined with the latest transaction, Kim has personally acquired shares worth approximately 3.1 billion won this year.

Gamsung said the purchases reflect confidence in the fundamentals and growth prospects of its Snow Peak Apparel brand. Key buyers from China, Taiwan and Japan attended a recent global order fair for the 2027 spring/summer season and showed strong interest in the lineup.

"In step with the company's large-scale shareholder return policy, the CEO is personally and repeatedly expanding his stake, standing at the forefront of accountable management," a company official said. "In the second half of the year, we will focus our efforts on further expanding overseas retail networks and strengthening product competitiveness to drive greater corporate value."