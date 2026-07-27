Jongno-gu District Mayor Yu Chan-jong conducted an on-site inspection Friday in the Changsin 2-dong area, visiting the Jongno Fashion Comprehensive Support Center at 124 Changsingil and other facilities.

The visit was aimed at hearing firsthand about the difficulties faced by workers in the clothing and garment industry and laying the groundwork for policies to revitalize the local sector.

"We will seek practical support measures that strengthen the competitiveness of small manufacturers and improve worker satisfaction," Yu said.