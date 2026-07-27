People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok walks through the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Monday afternoon to hold a press conference on his attendance at the National Election Commission's election appeal hearing.
babtong@heraldcorp.com
by Lee Sang-sub
Published : July 27, 2026 - 14:17:36
People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok walks through the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Monday afternoon to hold a press conference on his attendance at the National Election Commission's election appeal hearing.
This content was produced with the assistance of AI translation services.
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