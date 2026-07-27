Gijang-gun announced Monday that it will hold the inaugural Ilgwang Sea Festival at the event stage area of Ilgwang Beach from Friday through Sunday.

Making its debut this year, the festival merges two existing events — the Gijang Gaetmaeul Festival and the Ilgwang Romantic Song Contest — into a new summer celebration. Organizers have prepared a range of programs, including ocean activities, a song contest and invited performer concerts, to give tourists and local residents fresh entertainment at Ilgwang Beach.

On the opening day Friday, the festivities kick off with ocean activities — haul-net pulling, bare-hand fish catching and an underwater treasure hunt — followed by a ritual ceremony, a street parade and an opening ceremony. That evening, an "Ilgwang Healing Concert" featuring singers Chae Yun, Choi Ji-ye and Lee So-na, all known from the TV program Miss Trot, will cap the day's events.

On Saturday, a variety of ocean programs, including a clam-digging experience, and beach fringe performances will run throughout the day. Starting at 6 p.m., the song contest preliminaries will take place alongside performances by invited singers Min Hui, Choi Uk and Park Seong-on.

On the final day Sunday, ocean activities and two rounds of beach fringe performances will continue. The song contest finals and performances by invited singers Kim Yong-gyu, Lee Hyang and Son Bin-a begin at 6 p.m. After the closing ceremony at 9 p.m., a fireworks display will light up the summer night sky to close out the festival.

Throughout the three days, experience and promotional booths as well as food stalls will operate alongside the main programs, offering visitors a full day of festivities from morning to night against the backdrop of the sea.

During the festival, the road in front of Ilgwang Beach will be designated a car-free zone to ensure visitor safety and smooth event operations. Vehicle access along the stretch will be restricted, and the county has urged visitors to use public transportation and follow on-site traffic guidance.

"We will spare no effort in preparing for the inaugural Ilgwang Sea Festival so that it can establish itself as Gijang-gun's signature summer festival, enjoyed by both local residents and tourists," Gijang-gun chief Woo Seong-bin said. "We hope you will come to Ilgwang Beach — where ocean activities, performances, a song contest and fireworks all await — and create cherished summer memories."

For more information about the festival, contact the Ilgwang Sea Festival Organizing Committee at 051-723-2219.