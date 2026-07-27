Outfits worn by BTS during the halftime show of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final are drawing strong interest at an international charity auction.

British auction house Christie's is running a charity auction called "ONE GOAL" in partnership with Global Citizen, an international anti-poverty organization, to mark the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America. The auction runs from July 22 through July 29.

According to Christie's website Monday, the ONE GOAL auction features seven BTS halftime show outfits — one for each member. The items include RM's boots, J-Hope's gloves, Jin's waist belt, Suga's trousers, V's scarf, Jungkook's jacket and Jimin's top shirt.

The BTS outfits are listed alongside other lots including the official match ball used in the tournament, signed jerseys from national teams, sneakers worn by halftime performer Justin Bieber and a glove from Madonna.

Among the BTS items, V's scarf and Jimin's white shirt have drawn the highest bids as of Monday.

V's scarf carried a pre-sale estimate of $2,000 to $4,000, but 50 bids have pushed the current price to $17,000 — roughly four times the high estimate.

The scarf was designed by Courtney MC and features a black background with red devil figures at each corner and the letters "BTS" at the center. V wore it draped below his waist belt during the performance.

Jimin's shirt has also attracted 50 bids and stands at $17,000, about three times its pre-sale estimate of $3,000 to $5,000.

The shirt was specially designed by UK-based fashion brand AGRO Studio. The white long-sleeved shirt features the number 7 and the BTS logo.

Both items have surpassed the current bid of $16,000 for a signed jersey by Argentina's Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, which is also up for auction.

J-Hope's gloves are currently at $14,000, while Jungkook's biker jacket stands at $10,000.

The highest bid across all auction lots belongs to the official match ball from the final at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey, which carries a pre-sale estimate of $30,000 to $40,000 and has reached $42,000. FIFA President Gianni Infantino donated the ball.

V's scarf and Jimin's shirt also lead the entire auction in number of bids, each having received 50.