The Korea Real Estate Board held a joint academic seminar with the Korea Land Compensation Law Research Society at its Seoul Regional Headquarters on July 24, focusing on recent trends and legal issues in land compensation legislation.

The seminar was organized as part of an academic exchange under an MOU the two organizations signed last year to cooperate on research into loss compensation systems for public-interest projects. It brought together experts to discuss key legal issues surrounding land compensation and expropriation and to explore directions for rational policy reform.

Land compensation refers to the monetary reimbursement provided by the state or local governments to individuals whose land or buildings are used for public-interest projects.

The seminar drew experts from the private sector, government, public institutions and academia, featuring four thematic presentations and a general discussion centered on major issues related to land compensation and expropriation.

The four presentation topics were legal considerations for compensation of remaining land, a public-law study on the expropriation of storage facilities, the expiration system for long-unexecuted facilities, and key issues in transfer, inheritance and gift taxes related to land expropriation.

Korea Real Estate Board President Lee Heon-uk said the land compensation system "serves as an important institutional foundation that supports both the stable advancement of public-interest projects and the protection of citizens' legitimate property rights." He added that the board would continue to strengthen research cooperation with specialized institutions and academia to contribute to the development of a fair and trusted compensation system.