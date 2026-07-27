Rebuilding Korea Party leader Shin Jang-sik on Monday named former party leader Cho Kuk head of the party's Innovation Policy Research Institute.

The party's spokesperson's office said Shin made the appointment to "further maximize the policy capacity of the Rebuilding Korea Party's fight against inequality," which it described as a core party objective.

The party noted that Cho had earlier delivered a video message to the national party convention on Saturday, urging the party to "press ahead on the path of becoming a party that defeats inequality, and to firmly build and practice progressive futurism."

In his new role, Cho is expected to focus on designing and developing concrete policy alternatives, including what the party calls a "social investment golden rule," the spokesperson's office said. The party added that he plans to strengthen its medium- and long-term vision and solidify its direction going forward.