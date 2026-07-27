Actor Nam Goong-min, 48, and model Jin A-reum, 36, have become parents.

Nam's agency announced Sunday that the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

Beyond confirming the birth, the agency said it would not share further details. "As this concerns their private life, we ask for your understanding that we are unable to share more," the agency said.

Nam was born in March 1978 and Jin in November 1989. The two dated for seven years before marrying in 2022. They announced the pregnancy through Nam's agency in June.

Nam currently stars in "The Husband," a KBS 2TV weekend drama series.