Kim Do-hyun, an 18-year-old high school student at Sangdong High School's affiliated correspondence school, caused a major upset by defeating world No. 1 Cho Myung-woo in the final of a national competition.

At the 5th Incheon Mayor Cup National Billiards Championship, held Wednesday through Sunday at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, Kim claimed the men's three-cushion title by beating Cho Myung-woo of the Seoul Metropolitan Government — the current world No. 1 and the previous holder of the youngest national champion record — 50-47.

Kim dominated from the outset, racing to a 21-0 lead by the fourth inning and extending his advantage to 29-8 by the seventh. Cho mounted a determined comeback, leveling the score at 40-40 in the 22nd inning. But Kim refused to buckle, retook the lead and maintained his focus through to the end to seal a 50-47 victory.

With the win, Kim — aged 18 years and 22 days — broke the record for the youngest national champion, previously held by Cho. The achievement carried added significance given that Kim set the new record by defeating its former holder directly in the final.

In the women's division, Lee Bo-ra of the Ulsan Billiards Federation won her first national title by defeating Kim Ha-eun of the Namyangju Billiards Federation 25-21 in the final.

The tournament drew a record 1,243 participants — 520 professional athletes and 723 lifestyle sports players — making it the largest edition of the competition to date.