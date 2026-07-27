Jongno-gu held an opening ceremony Friday for the Changshin 1-dong Community Center at 8-6 Jibong-ro.

The event marked the completion of seismic reinforcement and remodeling work at the center, which covers a total floor area of 837.19 square meters across one below-ground and four above-ground floors. The facility includes a civil affairs office, consultation rooms, a community library, a multipurpose hall and a fitness room.

"I hope this safer and more convenient community center will become the heart of the local community — a neighborhood hub that brings residents together," district mayor Yoo Chan-jong said.