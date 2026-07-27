Seoul's Seocho-gu officially launched the Seocho-gu Artificial Intelligence Committee on Friday at a ceremony in the fifth-floor conference room of the district office, District Mayor Jeon Seong-su announced, marking the start of a full-scale push for safe and trustworthy AI policy in public administration.

As artificial intelligence technology advances rapidly, AI adoption has spread across industries, workplaces and everyday life.

Alongside this expansion, reports of side effects — including hallucinations produced by generative AI — have grown, heightening the need for institutional and ethical oversight to improve the safety and reliability of AI services.

In response, the district established the committee under Seocho-gu's AI Basic Ordinance, creating a support framework to ensure AI policy is pursued systematically and on the basis of safety and reliability across both public administration and the private sector.

The Seocho-gu Artificial Intelligence Committee comprises 15 experts across three fields: technology, ethics and education. The committee will comprehensively review and advise on the technical suitability, ethics, safety and reliability of AI services the district deploys in public administration.

The committee also plans to expand its ethical and safety reviews and advisory role to cover private-sector AI use going forward.

Through this framework, the district expects to minimize potential side effects arising from AI adoption in public administration and the private sector, while delivering more reliable services to residents.

The district also plans to strengthen data-driven administration by building a dedicated implementation structure and refining internal standards ahead of the August enforcement of the Act on the Promotion of AI and Data-Based Administration.

"Centered on the Seocho-gu Artificial Intelligence Committee, we will pursue responsible AI policy spanning both the public and private sectors, and deliver administrative services that residents can trust with confidence," District Mayor Jeon said.