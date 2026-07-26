From a mid-sized 2,000-seat hall to a solo stadium show — one pop star has written a growth story that mirrors the rise of a K-pop rookie climbing to the top. That artist is Charlie Puth, a singer Korea loves and who loves Korea right back.

"There was a moment when the fans cheered nonstop for a full five minutes, and it was just unbelievably stunning. I will never forget that first show in 2016."

At the time, Puth was performing at what is now known as YES24 Live Hall, then called AX-Korea. Industry insiders agree that no one anticipated the show would be such a runaway success. Tickets sold out within 10 minutes of going on sale, and from that night on, the singer-songwriter built a devoted fandom rare for a Western pop act.

Speaking in a written interview ahead of his fall visit, Puth said, "Korea holds a truly special meaning for me."

This time, the venue is Goyang Sports Complex — his first stadium show in Korea, set for Oct. 11, a full decade after his debut here. The journey has been a steady climb: after that electric first night at AX-Korea, he moved to Jamsil Indoor Stadium in 2018 (two nights, 17,000 seats), KSPO Dome in 2023 (three nights, 45,000 seats) and Gocheok Sky Dome in 2024 (two nights, 50,000 seats). Last year he returned as a festival headliner. Since the pandemic, he has met Korean fans four consecutive years running.

"Back in 2016, I couldn't believe what was happening right in front of me — it felt like my life had changed overnight," he said, looking back. "I still can't believe I've grown from a live hall to an arena to a stadium."

The upcoming shows will feature material from his fourth album, Whatever's Clever!, released in March, alongside rearranged versions of songs from early in his career. The record captures a new chapter in his life as a father. "It was the most freeing creative process I've ever had — I didn't overthink anything," he said. "I wanted to tell stories I had never sung about before." His favorite track is "Love in Exile," a collaboration with legendary artists including Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins.

"These days I'm busy with the tour, but the most peaceful moments are coming home to my wife Brooke and our son Jude. Seeing Jude's smile over FaceTime while I'm on the road keeps me going. This album was written while experiencing the new life of being a father, so it carries more honest emotion than anything I've done before."

Puth has consistently collaborated with K-pop artists, including BTS member Jungkook on "Left and Right," as well as Stray Kids and Babymonster.

"Every collaboration has been an amazing experience," he said. "What always surprises me when working with K-pop artists is their incredible work ethic and attention to detail." When crafting songs with multi-member K-pop groups, he said he focuses on "creating melodies that naturally suit each artist's voice and making sure the emotion of the song comes through clearly."

"With Stray Kids in particular, we finished the song incredibly fast — in just one night — but what really impressed me was how they stayed completely focused until the very end to nail each of their vocal parts. Babymonster also brought tremendous energy. I learn something new every time we work together."

Puth, who said he enjoys watching Korean music shows in his spare time, named KiiiKiii as the K-pop group he has been keeping a close eye on lately.

Ahead of his visit, he is looking forward to more than just the concerts — he is eager to go restaurant-hopping. "My BTS friends recommended a really delicious Korean barbecue spot, but they told me to keep it a secret, so I can't say where it is," he teased.

He added that he also has his eye on a late-night convenience store run. "I keep seeing videos on TikTok of people going to convenience stores at 3 a.m. to cook ramyun, and I really want to sneak in and try that this time," he said.

The scale may have grown to a stadium, but Puth said he intends to preserve the intimacy his shows are known for — the eye contact, the back-and-forth with the crowd. The performances will feature a full band, newly arranged versions of his early hits and a large selection of tracks from his fourth album.

"There are special medleys and surprise stages being prepared exclusively for the Seoul show. Whether you've been with me since 2016 or this is your very first concert, I want everyone to feel like they are a special part of this night. I will make it an unforgettable show. I love you. See you soon!"