Son Heung-min has announced his return to form in emphatic fashion, scoring in three consecutive games after a slow start to the season. LAFC head coach Mark dos Santos was all smiles.

Dos Santos said at a postgame news conference Sunday, following a 4-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City, that he had never once doubted Son's quality or his value to the team. "When he first joined last season, some goals went in off defenders — lucky bounces," the coach said. "Early this season it seemed to go the other way, with bad luck blocking him at crucial moments." He added that Son had recently rediscovered his sharpness and was finishing cleanly. "I have always believed in him and firmly trust his contribution to this team," Dos Santos said.

Son backed up that faith with another timely goal. In the MLS Round 18 match against Kansas City, he broke the deadlock in the fifth minute to help LAFC extend their winning run to four games. He had ended his scoring drought July 18 against LA Galaxy — his first league goal of the season after the North and Central America World Cup break — then added another Thursday against Real Salt Lake before scoring again Sunday to make it three straight. It was Son's first run of three or more consecutive games with an attacking contribution in MLS since a four-game assist streak in September last year, a gap of roughly 10 months. Including two goals in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, his total for the season across all competitions now stands at five.

Dos Santos also addressed his recent management of Son's playing time, making clear it was purely a matter of load management. "Over a long season, everyone goes through ups and downs in form," he said. "My job is to help the players stay in the best possible condition, and rotating key players is part of that." He added that with a packed schedule continuing, distributing minutes was essential. "Son knows how happy I am every time he scores," Dos Santos said, laughing.