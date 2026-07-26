"In the next match, I'll try to do better in the penalty area."

South Korea national team midfielder Hwang In-beom, 29, made his debut for FC Porto of Portugal's Primeira Liga in a preseason match against Aston Villa of England.

Porto defeated Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday at Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Hwang completed his move to Porto from Feyenoord of the Netherlands on July 21. He came off the bench and took his first steps on Porto's home ground when he replaced Viktor Proholt in the 82nd minute.

Though he had little time to make a lasting impression on the home fans, Hwang showcased his trademark ball retention and passing ability.

In the 87th minute, he drove into the right flank, held the ball with a clever dribble and played it back.

He then cut into the penalty area, where a precise right-footed pass drew a header attempt from Borja Sainz and earned applause from the crowd.

It was a moment that highlighted Hwang's ability to find space quickly and create chances.

After the match, Hwang said he was happy to have made his debut but also a little disappointed at missing a scoring opportunity. "I'm happy to have played my debut. But at the same time, I'm a little disappointed that I couldn't convert the chance. Next time, I'll do better in the penalty area," he said.

"The atmosphere at the stadium is truly remarkable," he added. "Playing in a stadium like this is an honor for any player."

Portuguese media also praised Hwang's brief but impactful showing. Abola wrote that Hwang was one of the players who drew the most attention from fans that day, saying he "delivered on expectations despite only playing around 10 minutes" and "showed clean, efficient touches while proving he has an exceptionally quick decision-making speed."

The outlet added that Hwang "also produced a fine attacking move in the 87th minute that narrowly failed to result in a goal," and said his short cameo "was enough to generate excitement. He is a player to watch going forward."