Opposition is growing to the government's plan to establish a unified Korea National Military Academy, with parents of current cadets emerging as some of its most vocal critics. Parents of cadets enrolled at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies said the government has never properly sought their input, and warned that allowing graduates of a unified academy to choose their service branch based on grades would create a hierarchy that fosters superiority and inferiority among cadets — undermining joint military culture rather than building it.

The father of a current Naval Academy cadet, identified only as A, said Sunday that even four years of dedicated study at the Naval Academy leaves officers with mountains of material still to learn on the job. "Cutting that time under the banner of integration is simply incomprehensible," he said. His concern was directed at the proposal under discussion — four years of integrated education at Daejeon's Jaunidae military complex — which he said would make it nearly impossible to develop genuine naval expertise.

He also argued that because service-branch assignments would inevitably reflect academic performance, a clear pecking order among the Army, Navy and Air Force would take shape, breeding superiority in some cadets and inferiority in others — and ultimately damaging the joint spirit the plan is meant to cultivate.

"There is no way cadets will be evenly distributed across the three services by grades — the distribution will be as distinct as oil and water," A said. "Some will face the frustration of not getting into the branch they wanted because their grades weren't good enough. Others will end up in a branch they never chose, simply because of where they ranked."

B, the parent of an Air Force Academy cadet, raised concerns about career placement. "The Air Force has specific physical and vision requirements — it's not a branch you can simply enter based on grades alone," she said. "If you admit everyone together and then tell them to pick the Air Force in their third year, won't that create enormous confusion in the selection and assignment process?"

She added that nothing about the curriculum has been made clear. "We don't know whether it will follow a 2-plus-2 structure or a 1-plus-3 structure," she said. "Shouldn't the first class be admitted only after years of careful preparation and a stable curriculum are in place? The pace right now is far too rushed."

B also stressed the importance of each academy's educational environment. "Just as the Naval Academy builds naval identity with the sea in view, the Air Force Academy should be shaping its cadets' identity with the sky and aircraft around them," she said. "Studying in Cheongju while hearing planes fly overhead is itself a vital part of the educational environment for Air Force cadets." She added that folding that tradition and identity into an Army-centered structure would inevitably dilute what makes the Air Force distinct.

C, the parent of a Korea Military Academy cadet, said his first worry was not for upperclassmen nearing graduation but for the younger students behind them. "Third- and fourth-year cadets will at least graduate and move on, but first- and second-year cadets have no idea how integration or relocation will apply to them," he said. "There's a lot of talk inside the academy — 'We'll be fine once we graduate, but what happens to the ones coming after us?'"

He said talk of withdrawal has even begun to surface in some circles. "Some parents are saying, 'Should we just pull our kids out?'" C said. "And if cadets at the future unified academy end up not getting the branch they applied for in their third year, won't that drive up requests to leave the military?"

The parents said they intend to participate actively in next month's public hearing to make their views known. Even so, they are calling for the entire plan to be scrapped, arguing that the basic framework of the unified Korea National Military Academy is fundamentally flawed.

"It looks like the conclusion has already been decided and everything else is just going through the motions — which makes us even more uneasy," B said. "If a public hearing is held, it needs to be a genuine forum for discussion from square one." She added that including parents on an advisory panel would be meaningless if it amounted to nothing more than a belated explanation of decisions already made.

C said he feared the hearing would be a one-off event that changes nothing. "The government is talking about announcing a master plan in October and pushing through legislation before the year is out — that schedule makes the whole process look like a formality designed to rubber-stamp a foregone conclusion," he said. "I hope it doesn't end up as a situation where closed-door deliberations get dressed up afterward as having gone through a public hearing."

He went on to describe the integration and relocation plan as "a policy that was wrong from the outset." "This is a problem that needs to be undone by whoever started it," he said. "If you keep stringing together beads that were misthreaded from the beginning, you reach a point where there's no going back — and you end up pouring budget into all the wrong places."

The parents also expressed sharp frustration with how the Ministry of National Defense has communicated with them. "Not a single official notice has been sent to parents," C said. "There has been no concrete explanation of why this policy was conceived, what group of experts is deliberating on it, or what direction it is heading."

Another Korea Military Academy parent, identified as D, said he would attend the public hearing whenever it is held — in August or September — but insisted the format must be genuinely open. "A gathering of people who have already made up their minds, whose hands only bend inward, is pointless," he said. "It needs to be a forum that listens to people with diverse perspectives — hands that bend outward."

C said any available budget would be far better spent improving the working conditions of junior officers — housing, duty rotations and the like — than on building a unified campus. "That would be a far more realistic form of defense reform," he said. "As a parent, my wish is simple: stop wasting effort in the wrong places and put it where it actually matters."