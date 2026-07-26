Jeon Seong-su, the district mayor of Seocho-gu, holds a law degree from Seoul National University and passed the national civil service exam before serving in a series of senior posts — including administrative affairs chief and general affairs chief at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, senior administrative official at Cheong Wa Dae, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and Safety, and vice mayor for administration of Incheon.

With that distinguished administrative record behind him, Jeon won re-election for a second term in the ninth round of local elections with overwhelming resident support, following his first term in the eighth.

Now, as his second term gets under way, Jeon is drawing attention for a significant expansion of his communications operation.

He appointed a close aide, identified only as A, who served as his chief of staff for the past four years, to head the communications office, and brought in B, a former department head at a major national daily, as message chief.

A is regarded as someone who understands Jeon's governing philosophy and work style better than anyone. B is also said to have joined the campaign team as a special adviser during the ninth-term election, handling media relations and message strategy.

Seocho-gu now has a two-pillar communications structure: the communications director handles publicizing policies and achievements, while the message chief refines the district mayor's philosophy and vision.

The moves are widely read as a deliberate effort to manage Jeon's policy brand and public image systematically — going well beyond simply announcing district accomplishments.

Jeon, who once served as spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and Safety, is likely more aware than most that communicating results clearly to residents and winning their understanding matters as much as the results themselves.

That is why some observers interpret the strengthened communications lineup as a personnel move with an eye not only on promoting Seocho-gu's achievements but also on broadening Jeon's future political footprint.

Alongside this, Jeon reassigned Choi Ye-ryeon, the outgoing communications director, to chief of staff, and Yun Hyeong-gi, the outgoing chief of staff, to audit director.

Choi, who oversaw communications, has been given the role of supporting the district mayor directly, while Yun, who worked closely alongside Jeon, has been tasked with maintaining internal discipline and integrity within the organization.

The appointments are seen as an effort to strengthen both stability and control in the ninth-term administration by moving trusted aides into key positions across the organization.

Also drawing notice is the secondment of Director Kwon Bok-sun to the Seocho Cultural Foundation, whose top post is currently vacant. Kwon is known as a senior official who enjoys Jeon's deep trust. There is speculation that she could take on major roles — including the currently vacant post of culture and administration bureau chief — after reorganizing the foundation.

Another notable feature of this round of appointments is that Jeon placed in key positions officials known for quietly and faithfully carrying out their duties rather than seeking the spotlight.

By contrast, some officials who had drawn criticism from labor unions and others are said to have been left out of the core lineup for the ninth term. Observers say the pattern reflects consideration of internal assessments and broader organizational sentiment.

Jeon has long been regarded by his own staff as one of the most trusted and respected district mayors in Seocho-gu's history.

His confidence in placing trusted aides in key posts is also seen as an expression of the self-assurance he built over four years in office.

That confidence is grounded in the strong support he commands from residents in Seocho-gu, a conservative stronghold in Seoul.

Ultimately, the defining theme of this round of appointments is "people" and "message." The moves appear designed to stabilize the organization by putting trusted advisers at the front, while communicating the district's achievements and future vision to residents more effectively.

How Jeon will translate his strengthened communications apparatus into concrete results during his second term — and whether he will use it as a springboard for a broader political leap — remains to be seen.