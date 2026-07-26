A Malaysian man in his 40s has been arrested after allegedly stabbing and killing a fellow Malaysian national during a street brawl in Eumseong-gun, North Chungcheong Province.

The Eumseong Police Station said Sunday it had apprehended the man, identified only as A, on charges including murder and was investigating the case.

A is suspected of stabbing and killing another Malaysian national, identified as B, on a street in Daeso-eup, Eumseong-gun, at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred when a group accompanying A and a group accompanying B got into a brawl, during which A drew a weapon and attacked B. One other person was also injured in the altercation and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

About 10 people in total were involved in the brawl, police said.

A fled to a nearby residential area after the attack but was apprehended roughly an hour later.

Police are investigating A and others involved to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.