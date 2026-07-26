Kim Ju-hyung moved up to tied 28th at the PGA Tour 3M Open ($8.8 million purse) after firing a 4-under round three.

Playing Sunday Korean Standard Time at TPC Twin Cities (par 71) in Blaine, Minnesota, Kim carded five birdies and one bogey for a 4-under 67.

Having made the cut at tied 31st through two rounds at 5 under par, Kim moved up three spots to tied 28th with a 54-hole total of 9-under 204.

Kim ended a 33-month victory drought two weeks ago at the Genesis Scotland Open and is now targeting a strong finish after missing the cut at last week's major, The Open Championship. He trails leader Jackson Koiburn (United States), who sits at 20-under 193, by 11 strokes.

Kim got off to a bright start with a birdie putt of about 3.5 meters on the par-4 1st hole, then parred through to the 10th before picking up three more birdies from the 11th onward.

Koiburn, born in 2005 and a professional only since last month, surged into sole possession of the lead with a bogey-free 10-under round featuring two eagles and six birdies, putting himself in position to claim his first PGA Tour victory.

Michael Kim (United States), a Korean American who vaulted into the sole lead on Saturday by shooting a 59 — a score known in golf as the "dream round" — managed only a 1-under third round, dropping to tied sixth at 15-under 198.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (United States) fired a 7-under 64 in round three to move to tied ninth at 14-under 199, setting up a final-round charge.