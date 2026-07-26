Jennie has cemented her status as a global icon. The singer's summer single has swept charts worldwide.

According to her agency OA Entertainment, Jennie's single "Less than a Lover," released Friday across global music platforms and her official YouTube channel, has topped multiple international charts.

The music video reached No. 1 on YouTube's Music Video Trending Worldwide chart, as well as the YouTube Video Trending charts in both South Korea and the United States.

The single's streaming performance has been equally strong. In China, it achieved an all-kill by topping all three major music platforms — QQ Music, NetEase Cloud Music and Kugou Music. On QQ Music, it is the only song by a female solo artist released this year to receive a gold certification. On Melon, South Korea's largest and most competitive music platform, the track debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

On Apple Music's Top Songs chart, the single ranked highly across numerous countries and regions, including Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos. It reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 27 countries and regions, including the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil — the most No. 1 finishes of any K-pop solo release this year.

Co-written and co-composed by Jennie, "Less than a Lover" is an alternative pop track she crafted with summer in mind. The song captures the excitement and lingering feeling of a relationship that sits somewhere between lovers and friends. Jennie's sweet, husky vocals are layered over a languid soundscape of lo-fi guitar and vintage electric keyboard, evoking the romance of a summer night.

The release came in response to wide demand from fans around the world. Jennie had previewed the track at a string of major festivals, beginning with the Governors Ball Music Festival 2026 in the United States, followed by Roskilde in Denmark, Open'er in Poland and Mad Cool Festival 2026 in Spain. Fan-filmed footage from those performances spread rapidly on TikTok and Instagram Reels, fueling calls for an official release. Jennie is set to perform next at Lollapalooza Chicago in the United States and Summer Sonic 2026 in Japan.

Jennie's presence on the Billboard charts remains strong. Her remix collaboration with Tame Impala, "Dracula (JENNIE Remix)," held its personal best of No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week. The track has also spent 28 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.