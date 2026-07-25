Yeongdeungpo-gu District Chief Cho Yu-jin visited the "Midsummer Seonyu Water Festa" on Saturday afternoon.

Some 500 children, toddlers and residents beat the heat at the event, splashing through streams of cool water. The venue featured two large pools, two toddler pools, an inflatable bounce house, a mini slide and other water play facilities, along with rest areas.

Cho offered words of encouragement to members of the residents' autonomous committee and the saemaul women's association who helped organize the event, then stepped into the water play area herself, spraying water down the slide and joining children in the fun.

"I hope this water festa gives residents and children a cool, refreshing memory amid the relentless summer heat," Cho said. "We will consistently create festival spaces where all residents can come together and enjoy themselves."