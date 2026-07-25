Three men in their 20s have been referred to prosecutors after cursing at police officers and blocking their path at a protest outside the vote-counting site at the handball gymnasium in Seoul Olympic Park.

The Seoul Songpa Police Station said the three were sent to prosecutors Friday on charges of obstruction of official duties by force. They are accused of calling police officers "Chinese police" and blocking their path at the protest site on June 6.

Police had earlier sought pre-arrest warrants for all three on the same charges. After holding pre-indictment hearings Tuesday, however, the court issued an arrest warrant for only one of the three, citing a flight risk "given the gravity of the crime." The other two avoided detention.