Josimar "Vozinha" Dias, the Cape Verde goalkeeper who stood firm against World Cup champion Spain, is set to join Chilean powerhouse Colo-Colo at the age of 40. The shot-stopper found a new club just weeks after emerging as one of the breakout stars of the 2026 North and Central America World Cup.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that Vozinha will don the Colo-Colo jersey. Local media said the contract runs for 18 months.

The club welcomed the signing on social media with an image featuring Vozinha's trademark curly hair. The news has generated wide buzz not only among Colo-Colo supporters but across Chile, according to the AP.

Club president Anibal Mosa officially confirmed the signing when he met with reporters ahead of a league match. He said Vozinha would arrive in Chile within days, complete a medical examination and then be formally unveiled at the club's home ground, Estadio Monumental.

Vozinha captivated the world at the tournament with a string of stunning saves against top sides including champion Spain and runner-up Argentina. His heroics helped the small West African island nation of Cape Verde advance to the round of 16 in a major upset. In that last-16 clash against Argentina, Cape Verde pushed the eventual runners-up to extra time before falling 2-3, leaving a lasting impression.

Vozinha had been a free agent when the tournament began, his contract with Portuguese second-division side Chaves having expired in 2024. His Instagram following exploded from 50,000 before the competition to about 29.58 million.

Mosa said Vozinha's World Cup performances proved he was well worth signing, adding that the goalkeeper would also benefit the club from a marketing standpoint.