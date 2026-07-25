Dongwon Construction, led by co-CEOs Jeong Byeong-yeol and Lee Seong-suk, donated 25 air conditioners worth 18.57 million won ($12,600) to support low-income households in Wonju through the summer.

The units will be distributed to low-income families vulnerable to extreme heat to improve their living conditions and help prevent heat-related illness during the summer months.

"We donated the air conditioners hoping that low-income residents who are most vulnerable to heat waves can stay healthy through the summer," Jeong said. "We will continue to pay close attention to marginalized neighbors in our community."