Dongwon Construction, led by co-CEOs Jeong Byeong-yeol and Lee Seong-suk, donated 25 air conditioners worth 18.57 million won ($12,600) to support low-income households in Wonju through the summer.
The units will be distributed to low-income families vulnerable to extreme heat to improve their living conditions and help prevent heat-related illness during the summer months.
"We donated the air conditioners hoping that low-income residents who are most vulnerable to heat waves can stay healthy through the summer," Jeong said. "We will continue to pay close attention to marginalized neighbors in our community."
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