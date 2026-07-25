Kim Dae-ho, a golf instructor named outstanding educator at the United States Golf Teachers Federation (USGTF)-Korea awards ceremony held at the end of last year, is one of the country's most recognized teaching professionals, guided by a philosophy that golf is governed by formulas, not instinct. Recognized by the federation for his instructional ability and educational results, Kim currently runs Golf King Academy in the Wirye new town area of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, with a membership of about 300 students and a reputation as one of the district's most sought-after instructors.

Kim's connection to golf stretches back to his school days. He first picked up a club under the guidance of a physical education teacher while attending Dongnam Middle School in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province — a school known for its table tennis program and the alma mater of Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min and KPGA professional Kim Hong-taek.

As a young man, Kim spent time with the Irang Theater troupe in Sinchon, exploring a path as a performer, but golf instruction ultimately became his destination. Just as every movement on stage demands precise calculation and rehearsal, he came to believe that a golf swing must be grounded in clear principles and a structured system — not vague sensation or luck. That conviction brought him back to the course.

Kim obtained his USGTF license in 2009 and has since built 17 years of teaching experience. A graduate of Seoil University's golf department, he distills his entire instructional philosophy into a single phrase: "Golf is a formula."

Many amateur golfers struggle with inconsistency because they rely on feel or daily condition rather than a repeatable method. To address that, Kim offers a consistent swing formula grounded in biomechanics and physical principles. His teaching philosophy holds that lasting improvement is only possible when a student can objectively analyze the cause and effect of each swing and build a formula that can be reproduced.

That approach is most visible in how he works with beginners. New members follow a fixed standard curriculum over three months, learning the golf swing step by step — starting with fundamentals such as address and grip, then progressing each week through weight transfer, swing path formation and impact.

Rather than simply hitting balls, students internalize a set formula through a structured process. Kim's primary goal is that, three months in, each learner understands the mechanics of their own swing well enough to step onto a course and enjoy a round independently.

Golf King Academy has established itself as a leading golf education venue in the Wirye area. Its combination of one-on-one customized analysis and a systematic curriculum has attracted a wide range of students, from complete beginners to experienced golfers seeking to refine their swing. Kim also holds a free short-game field lesson once a month, drawing as many as 40 participants at a time.

Kim says his goal is to ensure members never put down their clubs. To that end, he considers it a firm principle to build a stable level of skill that students can enjoy well into old age. He traces that conviction to a remark from a 65-year-old member who once told him, "Please make sure I never have to settle for a park golf course when I get older."

Kim plans to use his USGTF-Korea outstanding instructor award as a springboard to push further for standardized golf education and broader participation in the sport. "The reason golf feels vague and difficult is that people swing by chance, without a clear standard," he said. "Going forward, I will continue to fulfill my role as a helper and instructor — passing on the precise formulas that allow students to clearly understand swing principles and enjoy their own version of golf."