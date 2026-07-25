The Jeongseon highland, where the Baekdudaegan mountain range forks toward the Yeongnam and Honam regions, is offering a cool escape from the summer heat.

Kangwon Land's Haione Resort, situated at elevations between 800 and 1,400 meters above sea level, transformed its grounds into a festival venue for the peak summer holiday season and launched the event Saturday. The integrated performance and events brand is called "Haione Wonderverse."

Opening the first chapter of the season-by-season Haione Wonderverse series, the resort will host genre-spanning performances and summer festivals at its major facilities through Aug. 31.

Performances will run across the entire Haione Resort throughout the 38-day Haione Wonderverse summer festival.

In front of the concierge desk inside the casino, visitors will be greeted by a performance blending magic, mime and circus acts, while the Grand Hotel lobby will host a "K-culture performance" themed around the traditional Korean goblin, offering lively spectacle and an energetic atmosphere.

At the outdoor plaza of Haione Water World, the resort's signature summer attraction, a "Splash Carnival" show featuring samba performances will dazzle visitors with elaborate costumes and dynamic rhythms.

A "High Tension Beer Festival" will run for three days from Aug. 14 to 16 on the lawn plaza in front of the Mountain Condo Ski House.

The outdoor festival offers cold beer, local food and live performances, and is expected to be a draw that boosts guest satisfaction.

On the festival's final two nights — Aug. 15 and 16 — a "High Light Show" featuring 500 drones lighting up the night sky above Haione will cap the celebration.

"We have prepared a rich lineup of content around the clock so that customers visiting Haione this summer can enjoy a wide variety of experiences," said Lee Min-ho, acting head of Kangwon Land's tourism marketing division. "We hope visitors can leave the weariness of daily life behind and enjoy a great summer through unique performances and a refreshing festival."