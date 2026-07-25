Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday that South Korean companies and global tech giants agreed to pursue $950 billion worth of semiconductor cooperation on the sidelines of the San Francisco AI Summit, a gathering convened with President Lee Jae Myung and companies from both South Korea and the United States active in AI. The total is equivalent to about 1,375 trillion won.

Kim Yong-beom, Cheong Wa Dae's policy chief, outlined the outcomes at a press briefing held at a local press center in San Francisco.

Samsung Electronics and Broadcom signed an MOU to cooperate on the supply of advanced memory chips and foundry production for AI chips over the next five years, in a deal valued at $200 billion.

SK Group separately agreed to pursue long-term supply cooperation with Nvidia and other global tech companies for advanced memory chips worth $750 billion over five years.

Kim also presented outcomes from discussions on AI data center cooperation beyond the semiconductor sector.

South Korean companies and global tech firms agreed to pursue investment cooperation on large-scale AI data centers with a combined capacity of about 5 gigawatts and approximately 2 million graphics processing units.

SK Telecom reached an agreement with Nvidia for support in building and expanding AI data centers of up to 2 gigawatts in capacity, including priority allocation of Nvidia's latest Vera Rubin GPU systems. SK Telecom also agreed to pursue investment and cooperation with Anthropic on a gigawatt-scale AI data center project in South Korea.

Naver signed a strategic investment agreement with Nvidia and concluded an infrastructure supply deal with global investment firm Brookfield to build a large-scale global AI factory valued at $10 billion.

On physical AI — the third pillar of what officials called the "three mega-projects" — Hyundai Motor Group and Nvidia agreed to jointly develop a standardized "robot reference platform" for developing and validating AI robots, with the aim of supporting diverse robotics development at universities and startups. A self-driving car foundry plan was also announced in partnership with Waymo.

Samsung SDS and Anthropic signed a strategic partnership agreement to jointly identify new AI markets and co-develop AI engineers.

Earlier, President Lee attended the San Francisco AI Summit and said South Korea would "leap forward as a core country in the irreplaceable global AI supply chain."

At the event, Lee unveiled the "San Francisco AI Declaration," laying out a new vision for South Korea in the AI era. "Building on our world-class memory chip competitiveness and production capabilities, we will become a trusted AI semiconductor production base and supply chain partner," he said.

The summit was attended by Lee Jae-yong, chairman of Samsung Electronics; Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group; Euisun Chung, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group; and Lee Hae-jin, chairman of Naver's board. Global tech leaders present included Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; and Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom.