A video of a Chinese doctor pushing his bicycle through waist-deep floodwaters to reach his hospital has gone viral, drawing widespread admiration after record rainfall struck Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province.

The doctor said calmly that patients could be put at risk if medical staff were absent — a remark that resonated with viewers.

According to a July 23 report by the South China Morning Post, a video showing a man cycling through flooded streets in Shenyang spread rapidly on social media and captured wide attention.

The footage was shot on July 13, when 230 millimeters of rain fell on Shenyang in a single day — a record since meteorological observations began in 1951, local authorities said. Large stretches of road were submerged and most public transportation ground to a halt.

Authorities ordered businesses and schools to close. However, under Chinese law, certain essential workers — including medical staff, military personnel, police officers and firefighters — were still required to report to their posts.

The man in the video was one such essential worker: Dr. Chu Zhenhao, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Shengjing Hospital in northeastern China. He is seen pushing his bicycle through water that reached his waist.

Viewers who watched the video were curious about why he had risked the dangerous conditions to make it to work.

In an interview with local media, Chu said he had two complex surgeries scheduled that day involving pregnant women.

"No matter what, I had to do my best to get to the hospital and perform the surgeries," he said. "As a doctor, I must put patient safety first."

"If we rest, patients could be in danger," he added, noting that all of his colleagues had also come in that day.

Chu said he normally commutes by bicycle, adding, "I didn't know the water would be too deep to ride that day."

"I am just one of many medical workers," he said. "It wasn't only us — people in other fields also held their posts. The public's praise should go to all of them."

Local users flooded the comments section with messages of gratitude. "Thank you, doctor. I pay my respects to all the angels in white," one wrote. "Everyone who stayed at their post and put their own safety aside deserves the respect of our society," said another.

As floods have struck communities across China in recent weeks, stories of people holding the line at their posts have continued to emerge.

Earlier this month, a firefighter conducting rescue operations in flood-hit Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region drew attention after being photographed taking a brief rest and eating a meal in the pouring rain.