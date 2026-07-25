Goryeong-gun in North Gyeongsang Province has been named an outstanding local government in the forestry category of the Korea Forest Service's 2026 joint local government evaluation, which assessed 2025 performance, the county announced Saturday.

The county met all targets across six indicators: sustainable forest resource development, forest fire prevention performance, forest road facility completion rate, forest pest control achievement rate, efforts to promote timber use, and the rate of landslide prevention and response system establishment.

Goryeong-gun also actively pursued a range of forestry initiatives, including strengthening its forest disaster response capacity and promoting sustainable forest resource management.

"We will continue to do our best to develop sustainable forest resources, strengthen our forest disaster response capabilities, and enhance the public benefits of forests so that all residents can enjoy a safe and healthy forest environment," a county official said.