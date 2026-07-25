Suyeongno Church in Busan donated 130 million won ($88,500) on Friday to the southern regional office of Save the Children, an international children's rights NGO, to support undocumented migrant children outside the public protection system.

The funds will be channeled through Save the Children's southern regional office, Ilsin Christian Hospital, the Migrants' Association and Together World to provide medical care, childcare and educational support for undocumented migrant children.

"It is the church's responsibility to deliver love where it is needed most," said Park Jeong-gwon, a pastor at Suyeongno Church. "We hope the 'good offerings' our congregation voluntarily collected through special early-morning prayer services will help migrant children grow up healthy."

No Seong-hun, head of Save the Children's southern regional office, said the church's generosity and cooperation from local specialist organizations would give migrant children a solid foundation for growth.