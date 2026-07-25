Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told President Lee Jae-myung that SK Group and Nvidia plan to announce a business partnership worth $500 billion, as the two met in the United States to discuss AI cooperation.

Lee met with Huang at a hotel in San Francisco on Friday (local time), telling him, "Thanks to the smooth supply of GPUs, we are changing very rapidly even though we were not fully prepared."

Lee then said the government is pursuing three major projects to build a new country centered on AI, and asked Huang to continue playing a major role going forward.

In response, Huang said SK Group and Nvidia plan to announce a business partnership between the two companies worth $500 billion.

Huang said he believes Lee's AI vision has breathed new energy into South Korea, adding, "The energy I felt in Korea — from fried chicken to samgyeopsal — was truly remarkable."

He also said Nvidia is building partnerships with a wide range of Korean companies and institutions, including large conglomerates, startups and research and development organizations, and that such partnerships align with the president's vision of an "AI-native nation."

"We are pursuing plans that span AI chip development, physical AI and AI infrastructure," Huang said. "Under the president's leadership, Korea has achieved a great deal over the past year — it is no exaggeration to say this is South Korea's golden age."