Actor Jeong Eun-pyo has shared the travel essentials he brings on long-distance KTX rides to regional speaking engagements — and the item drawing the most attention is mouth tape he uses to keep from sleeping open-mouthed.

Jeong posted on his social media Friday that his routines and must-have items have grown steadily as he takes the KTX to give lectures around the country.

Among his travel staples, he listed pink slippers, a large-capacity tumbler, a portable battery, toothpaste and a toothbrush, and earphones. He added that he recently bought a comfortable sleep mask as well.

The item that caught the most attention, however, was the mouth tape.

"My wife told me I sleep with my mouth open on the train, so I started packing mouth tape," Jeong said. Photos he shared showed him resting in a KTX seat with the tape over his mouth, a neck pillow around his neck and a sleep mask over his eyes.

The thorough preparation paid off — his lecture went smoothly.

"Now all I have to do is give a good talk," Jeong said, adding that his Thursday lecture in Naju drew nearly 400 people, far more than the 70 to 100 he had been told to expect when he first accepted the engagement.

"I don't know how much help my lecture will be," he added, "but I sincerely hope it was at least a little enjoyable and useful for everyone who came."

Meanwhile, Jeong married Kim Ha-yan in 2002 and has two sons and a daughter. His eldest son, Ji-ung, appeared with him on the SBS program "Star Junior Show붕어빵" as a child and gained wide popularity before enrolling at Seoul National University in 2022.