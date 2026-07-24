Actor Kwon A-reum, 30, and YouTube creator Jimuvi, 36, are in a relationship.

Kwon's agency, Luke Media, confirmed Friday that "it is true that Kwon A-reum and Jimuvi are dating." However, the agency declined to share details such as when the relationship began or how long it has lasted.

The two have been following each other on social media, suggesting they have not been particularly guarded about their relationship.

Kwon made her debut in the 2020 web drama series "Joayo-ga Bap Meoggyeo Jumnida" and has since built her profile through appearances in drama series including "Missing: The Other Side 2," "Joseon Attorney," "National Death Vote" and "The Story of Park's Marriage Contract."

Jimuvi runs the YouTube channel "Jimuvi: G Movie," a film review channel with about 4.14 million subscribers. He previously appeared on the MBC variety program "My Little Old Boy," where he drew attention by showing off his daily life in a luxury home worth 7.7 billion won ($5.6 million), complete with a premium home theater.