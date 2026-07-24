A hospital worker in her 60s died Friday after falling down an elevator shaft with a food cart she was loading at a hospital in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

According to the Gimhae West Police Station, the worker, identified only by the surname initial A, fell into the elevator shaft with the cart at around 12:54 p.m. Friday at a hospital cafeteria in Gimhae.

She was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police believe the elevator door opened before the car had arrived at the floor, and that A fell into the shaft while loading the cart.

Police plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident, including whether the elevator had malfunctioned.