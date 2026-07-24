Gangseo-gu in Seoul opened "Gangseo Market On" on Friday — the first self-sufficiency promotion market run by a Seoul autonomous district — where participants in self-sufficiency programs sell products they have made themselves.

The market occupies about 66 square meters on the second below-ground floor of Building 102 at Magok Lotte Castle Le West.

Shoppers can browse a range of quality goods at reasonable prices, including woodcraft household items, hand-pressed sesame oil and coffee beans produced by local self-sufficiency centers and social economy enterprises. A dedicated section also showcases standout products from self-sufficiency centers across the country.

All sales revenue is reinvested into capacity-building for program participants and self-sufficiency initiatives, creating a virtuous cycle. The market is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., staffed by pairs of self-sufficiency work program participants who have completed specialized training.

The district said the opening marks the start of a broader effort to build a genuine foundation for economic independence, enabling welfare recipients to participate in society as self-sufficient members with stable livelihoods.

"There has long been a real shortage of spaces where self-sufficiency enterprises can display and sell their quality products," District Mayor Jin Kyo-hoon said. "I hope Gangseo Market On becomes a place that spreads awareness of the value of self-sufficiency among residents and shines a bright light on the hopes, dreams, new challenges and growth of those taking part in these programs."