Fire authorities announced Friday that they will launch emergency inspections of logistics centers to prevent fires, following a major blaze at a Coupang Inc warehouse in Incheon.

The Incheon Fire Headquarters plans to conduct joint emergency safety inspections at 16 large logistics centers in Incheon, each with a total floor area of at least 100,000 square meters.

The inspections, running from Monday through Aug. 7, will involve external experts including fire safety engineers and agencies overseeing construction and electrical systems, with a focus on fire safety, structural and electrical management conditions.

Authorities said proactive safety management is particularly critical at large logistics centers because fires there spread rapidly and are difficult to suppress. Inspectors will examine the condition of stored goods, fire hazard factors and initial response systems.

"Fires at large warehouses can cause massive property damage and require prolonged firefighting operations, posing serious risks to the safety of firefighters," said Lim Won-seop, chief of the Incheon Fire Headquarters. "Through joint inspections, we will eliminate fire hazards in advance and strengthen voluntary safety management systems."

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out on the sixth floor of Coupang Inc's Logistics Center No. 32 in Seoknam-dong at around 6:54 a.m. Saturday spread rapidly to upper floors and was fully extinguished four days later.