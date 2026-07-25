The Seoul Metropolitan Government will hold a college admissions fair for the 2027 academic year on Aug. 8, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the third-floor conference hall and eighth-floor multipurpose hall of Seoul City Hall, the city announced Saturday.

The event, titled "Susi:ro Mureobwa" (Ask Away About Early Admissions), will bring together 77 universities from across the country. Active career and college counseling teachers, along with university admissions officers, will provide one-on-one consultations and offer tailored strategies for early-admissions applications, helping students map out their academic paths and application plans.

Students can choose between two consultation formats: a "college-linked pass" that begins with broad career exploration, or a "focused consultation pass" centered on university-specific advising. Depending on their level of preparation, participants can access a range of services — from career counseling and university admissions consultations to field-specific college entrance information and admissions seminars.

The fair will also bring together a wide range of college information under one roof. A university promotions zone will present participating schools' enrollment units, curricula and admissions details, while a specialized zone will offer field-specific guidance for science, engineering and medical tracks, along with major-selection counseling. A youth psychological counseling program will also run alongside the event to help students work through concerns as they plan their futures.

Seminars will cover major changes to the 2027 college admissions process and university-specific early-admissions strategies. Admissions officers and career counseling specialists will outline each school's selection criteria, preparation strategies and field-specific approaches. The day will close with a special lecture by admissions content creator "Mimiminu," who will share study tips and exam preparation know-how with current and prospective applicants.

The fair will accept 500 participants in total. Registration is open through Tuesday on the Seoul Learn website. Students who are not Seoul Learn members may also apply, and walk-in registration will be available on the day of the event, subject to remaining capacity.

Seoul Learn, the city's flagship education support service, this year relaxed its income eligibility threshold from 60 percent to 80 percent of the median household income and expanded coverage to include families with multiple children and children using community child centers. As a result, the number of students eligible for Seoul Learn support will grow from 120,000 to 170,000.

"We hope this fair will give students practical help in finding a college path that suits their interests and abilities, and in building concrete plans," said Lee Hae-seon, director of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's lifelong education bureau. "We will continue working to provide reliable career and college counseling services through Seoul Learn that anyone can access."