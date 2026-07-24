Actor Yu Ji-an has thanked viewers for the strong attention they have shown toward the SBS Friday-Saturday drama series "Agent Kim Reactivated."

Yu plays Ju Hye-ri, a character who makes a striking impression from her very first scene with a powerful villain's aura. She portrays the daughter of Ju Kang-chan (played by Ju Sang-wook), the chairman of Ju Construction who wields considerable influence, and is the person who ultimately forces Kim Bujang (played by So Ji-sub) — a man who had buried his past to live as an ordinary father — to reveal his true identity.

In the role, Yu brings out Ju Hye-ri's dual nature: a girl who lords over her classmates at school through sheer power, yet harbors a fragile vulnerability toward her father. Critics have praised her for a performance that belies her rookie status, and for lending credibility to the drama's central narrative of a father fighting desperately to save his daughter through her convincingly infuriating villainy.

Through her agency Fantagio, Yu said "'Agent Kim Reactivated' feels like a truly precious first step for me. I was so happy to work on a great project alongside wonderful people, and I learned so much. As my debut work, I was very nervous, but receiving so much attention after it aired made me genuinely grateful and happy."

She added, "I want to thank all the viewers who watched and loved 'Agent Kim Reactivated.' I will not forget the support you have sent. Once again, I am sincerely grateful."

Meanwhile, "Agent Kim Reactivated" surpassed a 20 percent viewership rating immediately after its premiere and has continued its strong run, driven by the "three-color action" of So Ji-sub, Choi Dae-hoon and Yun Gyeong-ho as three fathers with distinct fighting styles.

The production team said, "An unexpected twist is waiting at the very end," urging viewers to "stay on the edge of your seat until the last moment."

"Agent Kim Reactivated" concludes Saturday with its 10th and final episode.